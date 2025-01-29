It became known when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would meet with the administration of Trump

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Facebook/Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine will take part in an expanded meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Partner Countries. The relevant invitation was received by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

It was reported by Suspilne on Wednesday, January 29.

Meeting of the Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs

An expanded meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs will take place on February 12 in Paris. It will be attended by representatives of: France, Germany, Poland, Italy, the UK, Spain, the European Union, and the United States.

No other details about the meeting have been released.

Earlier, Sybiha stated that Ukraine counts on the OSCE’s support in countering Russian aggression and recording Russian crimes, including the deportation of children.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summed up the results of the Davos Forum. He called the visit of the Ukrainian delegation "extremely productive".

In his commentary for Novyny.LIVE, Sybiha said that Ukraine expects to hold negotiations with the new administration of the United States in the near future.