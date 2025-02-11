War in Ukraine — What needs to be done to get the USA to help?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must take several steps if it is to count on continued support from the West. First, it should lower the age of mobilization and increase the number of troops.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

What Ukraine should do to get help from the West

The agency writes that Ukrainian leaders, who are increasingly realistic about the prospects of regaining lost territory on the battlefield, must do their part. According to the publication, Zelenskyy's government wants to show that it deserves the support of the West. Therefore, it must solve the problem of the lack of troops and lower the age of mobilization.

"The fight against corruption is no less important. Despite significant progress in recent years, issues of transparency and governance continue to undermine support among allies. Eventual membership in the European Union and billions of dollars in reconstruction aid will depend on accountability," the material reads.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump should also be ready to fulfill his promises and impose high sanctions on Russia.

It is also noted that one of the most difficult tasks is to convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to resume his offensive in a few years.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with journalists that there can be no realistic negotiations without ironclad security guarantees from the West. He insisted on sending American troops to Ukraine.

To sum up, Trump announced progress between the US and Russia on the war in Ukraine. However, he did not give any details about the talks with Putin.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Ukraine will not join NATO in the near future. The main reason for this is the refusal of the USA.