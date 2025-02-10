Ukraine’s accession to NATO — Scholz states that it is not possible in the near future

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Photo: REUTERS/Karina Hessland

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated that Ukraine would not be able to become a NATO member in the near future. The reason for this is the refusal of the United States of America to take this step.

It was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Scholz expressed hope that after Donald Trump comes to power in the United States, peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could be resumed.

"It would be very good if this war ended," he emphasized.

Friedrich Merz, Bundestag member, stated that NATO does not accept new members who are at war. According to him, it complicates the process of Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance.

Merz expressed his support for granting Ukraine the status of EU candidate, which will help strengthen the country’s security.

As a reminder, Russia is improving drones and electronic warfare, using the experience of the war with Ukraine for hybrid operations against NATO.

Also, on February 12, the meeting will be held in the Ramstein format, led by the UK.