Over 2M documents leaked — EU journalists expose secret data on Russian nuclear weapons

Danish and German journalists published the results of a joint investigation revealing a large-scale leak of classified information about Russia's nuclear infrastructure. More than two million confidential documents detailing the deep modernization process of Russian nuclear facilities, which began in 2018, have been made public.

Document leak exposes weaknesses in Russian nuclear safety

According to the obtained materials, the Russian military demolished old bases and rebuilt them almost from scratch. They built new barracks, watchtowers, command centers, warehouses, and kilometers of underground tunnels.

Journalists claim this process covered dozens of strategic facilities throughout the Russian Federation.

The experts paid particular attention to the documents related to the Yasny (Dombarovsky) strategic missile base. These documents include complete architectural plans of the buildings and interior layouts of the premises, ranging from bathrooms to weapons rooms. The materials also contain detailed information on security, defense, and internal logistics.

Satellite images published by Spiegel. Photo: screenshot

Western experts who analyzed the leak were shocked. According to them, these documents are of exceptional intelligence value and could potentially make Russian facilities vulnerable to attack.

Furthermore, a breach of this scale is likely to force Russia to completely revise the security architecture of its strategic bases, placing a significant financial burden on the state budget, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

