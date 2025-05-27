Trump may impose sanctions on Russia as early as this week, according to journalists' sources

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering imposing sanctions on Moscow this week. The Head of the White House is increasingly frustrated by dictator Putin's constant attacks on Ukraine.

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal, quoting sources close to Trump and Novyny.LIVE.

Why did Trump's opinion change?

Both officials interviewed by the publication and the WSJ journalists themselves noted that Trump's rhetoric on Sunday was noticeably harsher. The President of the United States called Putin crazy for the massive attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent days.

According to Novyny.LIVE, after this statement, the Kremlin took offense at Trump and called such statements "emotional."

At the same time, Russia has not launched massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine today, apparently afraid of the growing negative reaction from the United States.

"It appears from these comments that President Trump is figuring out President Putin. The question is, is it serious? Will it be enough to take certain measures, to impose certain sanctions?" William Taylor, the former United States Ambassador to Ukraine, said.

As for possible sanctions, according to one of the WSJ's sources, the restrictions are not likely to include new banking sanctions, but other options are being discussed to pressure the Russian dictator to make concessions at the negotiating table. In particular, the United States wants Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

On Sunday, Trump himself confirmed the possibility of new sanctions, stating that he is "absolutely" considering and not rejecting them.

What is happening in the U.S. Senate?

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is also increasing pressure on Russia. The Republican Lindsey Graham, together with the Democrat Richard Blumenthal, introduced the bill to impose new sanctions against Russia and high tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, gas, and uranium, which was supported by more than 80 of their colleagues.

As a reminder, Trump stated that the Russian dictator Putin has gone crazy. According to him, missiles and drones are shelling cities in Ukraine for no reason.

Also, the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that on the night of May 26, Russia had launched a record number of attack drones.