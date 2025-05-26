Trump stated that Putin had gone crazy and Zelensky was harming Ukraine

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has made another harsh statement regarding the war in Ukraine, criticising the actions of both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. He also once again criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump made this statement on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump stated that Putin had lost his common sense

Trump emphasized that he had long warned about Putin's desire to take over the whole of Ukraine, not just parts of it. According to him, such actions could lead to the downfall of Russia itself.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" it is said in Trump's statement.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was also criticised. Trump stated that the Ukrainian leader's rhetoric was harmful to Ukraine itself.

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," Trump said.

The American President once again stated that this war would never have been started if he were still in office.

"This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not "Trump's," I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred," Trump noted.

As a reminder, Trump has confirmed his participation in the June NATO Summit in the Hague.

Also, during his meeting with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump told the story about the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He recounted it with a smile.