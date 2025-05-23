Trump to attend NATO Summit in The Hague, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands confirmed

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has confirmed his participation in the June NATO Summit in The Hague. Trump told the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof about his presence after the phone conversation with the American leader.

Trump will go to the Summit in The Hague after all

"His presence will be very important," Schoof told reporters.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands added that Trump had personally assured him of his intention to attend. According to the Prime Minister, both he and the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, had expected the presence of the President of the United States since the beginning of the preparations for the summit. Nevertheless, there have been no official comments from the White House or NATO headquarters on this issue.

It is known that the Summit will take place on June 24-25 in The Hague. It is expected that the allies will adopt the new minimum level of defence spending for the bloc members. According to diplomats, the target of 5% of GDP, which Trump himself has repeatedly put forward, is being discussed.

As a reminder, during his meeting with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump told the story about the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He recounted it with a smile.

Also, Zelensky offered Trump the free trade deal. This initiative was included in the package of proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade and the military-industrial complex.