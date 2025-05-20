Zelensky offers Trump the free trade deal — Kachka reveals details

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has proposed considering the possibility of concluding the free trade zone deal between Ukraine and the United States. This initiative was included in the package of proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade and the military-industrial complex.

It was announced by Taras Kachka, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and Ukraine's trade representative, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelensky offers Trump free trade between the countries

Taras Kachka clarified that Ukraine already has similar deals with other G7 countries — the UK, Canada, and the European Union — and is now seeking agreements with the United States and Japan.

The trade representative emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have access to the largest and most developed markets, where the quality requirements are higher and therefore the added value is higher. In his opinion, the opportunity to enter the United States market reduces barriers for Ukrainian producers and increases the profitability of exports. At the same time, he urged not to draw premature conclusions: the negotiation process is only at the initial stage.

Kachka also mentioned the United States' customs policy towards Ukrainian products. In particular, he referred to the 10% duty imposed by the United States earlier. According to him, the key area of negotiations with the United States has until recently been an agreement on an investment fund, but this week, a conversation with the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, is scheduled to take place, where tariffs will also be discussed.

As a reminder, on May 8, the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the conclusion of the trade deal with the UK.

Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about talks with Russia.