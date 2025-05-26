Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Zelensky reports on a growing scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine arrow

Zelensky reports on a growing scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine

26 May 2025 15:16
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Russia is increasing the scale of strikes on Ukraine — Zelensky on the night attack
Consequences of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported a large-scale nighttime shelling by Russian troops. According to him, the largest number of attack drones since the beginning of the full-scale war was recorded during the night — 355, most of which were Shahed attack drones. In addition, the enemy used 9 cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian leader wrote this on X on Monday, May 26.

Advertisement

Russian troops used a record number of drones

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure and injured civilians. The geography of the strikes covered large territory of Ukraine — from Chernihiv to Khmelnytskyi, as well as from Kharkiv to Odesa.

"Only a sense of total impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and continue increasing their scale. There is no real military logic to this, but there is significant political meaning. In doing this, Putin shows just how much he despises the world — the world that spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on real pressure," Zelensky wrote.

The president emphasized that aggression can only be deterred by the strength of Ukraine's international partners, including the United States and the European Union.

He called for tougher sanctions against Russia, such as freezing its finances and halting its oil trade, in order to deprive the country of the resources necessary to wage war and force it to stop its aggression.

Zelensky notes that Russia has increased the scale of strikes - photo 1
Zelensky showed the consequences of the shelling. Photo: SES of Khmelnytskyi region
Zelensky notes that Russia has increased the scale of strikes - photo 2
Consequences of the Russian shelling. Photo: SES of Khmelnytskyi region

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has made another harsh statement regarding the war in Ukraine, criticizing the actions of both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Also, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, explained what needs to be done to make Russia agree to a ceasefire.

Volodymyr Zelensky shelling war in Ukraine war Shahed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement