Russia is increasing the scale of strikes on Ukraine — Zelensky on the night attack

Consequences of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported a large-scale nighttime shelling by Russian troops. According to him, the largest number of attack drones since the beginning of the full-scale war was recorded during the night — 355, most of which were Shahed attack drones. In addition, the enemy used 9 cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian leader wrote this on X on Monday, May 26.

Russian troops used a record number of drones

Our air defense forces and rescuers were working all night. The Russian army launched the largest number of drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war — 355 attack UAVs, mostly "Shaheds." There were also 9 cruise missiles. Sadly, there are… pic.twitter.com/5oXmv5zoy2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2025

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure and injured civilians. The geography of the strikes covered large territory of Ukraine — from Chernihiv to Khmelnytskyi, as well as from Kharkiv to Odesa.

"Only a sense of total impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and continue increasing their scale. There is no real military logic to this, but there is significant political meaning. In doing this, Putin shows just how much he despises the world — the world that spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on real pressure," Zelensky wrote.

The president emphasized that aggression can only be deterred by the strength of Ukraine's international partners, including the United States and the European Union.

He called for tougher sanctions against Russia, such as freezing its finances and halting its oil trade, in order to deprive the country of the resources necessary to wage war and force it to stop its aggression.

Zelensky showed the consequences of the shelling. Photo: SES of Khmelnytskyi region

Consequences of the Russian shelling. Photo: SES of Khmelnytskyi region

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has made another harsh statement regarding the war in Ukraine, criticizing the actions of both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Also, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, explained what needs to be done to make Russia agree to a ceasefire.