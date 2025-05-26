Yermak said what could force Russia to speed up its efforts to ceasefire

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, explained what needs to be done to make Russia agree to ceasefire. According to the Head of the Office of the President, it can be done by imposing sanctions and providing Ukraine with weapons.

Andriy Yermak wrote about it in X on Monday, May 26.

Yermak about the ceasefire on the part of Russia

Thus, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that Russia should speed up its efforts to ceasefire. After all, according to him, Moscow is currently stalling even the discussion of proposals.

"Russia must speed up its efforts to ceasefire. Right now, Moscow is stalling even the discussion of proposals—offering no specifics, only wasting time. The only way to make Moscow move faster is through sanctions and weapons," the representative of the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized.

