Zelensky suggested when the war in Ukraine would end

14 May 2025 11:04
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Zelensky answers how long the war in Ukraine can last
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Ukraine is holding up well as the flow of arms and drones has improved. But, according to him, it is not known how long the war will last.

He said it in the interview with quest france.

Ending the war in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine claims that Ukraine is holding up well: the flow of arms and drones has improved, despite bureaucratic slowness. Zelensky called for a new package of tough sanctions against Russia, in particular from the United States and the European Union.

He also spoke about the possible duration of the war in Ukraine.

"No one knows how long it will last. But not for ten years. Ukraine will not survive. It is costly for everyone, not only for friends but also for enemies," Zelensky said.

As a reminder, Zelensky has named the topics he wants to discuss with Putin. He said that he planned to discuss a complete ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of POWs under the "all for all" formula. 

