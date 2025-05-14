Zelensky says what he wants to talk about with Putin when they meet

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that in the event of his personal meeting with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the main topics of conversation would be a complete ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of POWs under the "all for all" formula. He also spoke about sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelensky said it in the interview with Liberation.

Zelensky spoke about potential negotiations

"If I meet with him, we must come out with a political victory — a ceasefire, an exchange of all prisoners for all prisoners or something like that," Zelensky said.

He also admitted that there was no trust between the parties. "Russians will not trust Ukrainians, and Ukrainians will not trust Russians." That is why, according to the President, any agreements can only be effective with the participation of a strong international mediator.

Zelensky emphasized that the United States could become such a mediator and added that the participation of American President Donald Trump in the peace process could motivate Putin to come to the talks.

"If Putin does not come, it will look like a complete defeat for him," the Head of State noted.

Separately, Zelensky called for new, tougher sanctions against Russia by the United States and the European Union.

Speaking about the prospects for the war, the President admitted that it was difficult to predict its duration, but noted that Ukraine would not withstand a long war.

"Not ten years. Ukraine will not survive... It is expensive for everyone — both friends and enemies," Zelensky said.

As a reminder, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering a trip to Turkey on May 15.