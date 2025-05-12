Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey — Trump wants to attend the meeting

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering traveling to Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15 for talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. He believes that this conversation can produce a "good result".

It was reported by the Donald Trump UA Telegram channel.

Will Trump go to Istanbul for the Zelensky-Putin meeting?

Trump expects Putin to attend the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 15. Speaking to the media at the White House, the President of the United States noted that the talks could bring "good results".

He added that he might fly to Istanbul during his tour of the Middle East if "something happens".

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, commented on the sharp change in the President of the United States Donald Trump's rhetoric on Ukraine following his unexpected meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican. According to Yermak, the brief conversation between the two leaders had a much greater impact than it seemed.

Also, Zelensky revealed the details of his first phone conversation with the new Pope Leo XIV.

