Zelensky held his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, May 12, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had his first telephone conversation with the new Pope Leo XIV. He called it "very warm and substantive".

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

Zelensky's conversation with Pope Leo XIV

"I thanked His Holiness for his support of Ukraine and all our people. We deeply value his words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners," the President noted.

According to Zelensky, he and the Pope spoke about the thousands of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. He expressed hope that the Vatican would assist in returning them home.

The Ukrainian leader also informed about the agreement with his partners that a full, unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days should begin today. At the same time, the President reaffirmed the readiness of the Ukrainian side to hold further talks in any format, including direct negotiations.

"Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything to achieve that. We now await similar steps from Russia," Zelensky clarified.

In addition, he invited the pontiff to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine and agreed to maintain contact and meet in-person in the near future.

As a reminder, the new Pope conducted his first Mass on May 9.

Earlier, the new Pope was elected in the Vatican on May 8. It is known that there were only four rounds of voting.

