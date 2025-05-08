Conclave elected the Pope — His identity, and the name he will take as pontiff, will be revealed soon

Cardinals. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, May 8, the second day of the conclave took place in the Vatican. Cardinals managed to vote for the new Pope, and white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

This is reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to CNN.

Vote for the Pope

Today, white smoke was seen above the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, which means that the cardinals managed to elect a new Pope on the second day of the conclave. It is known that there were only four rounds of voting.

White smoke from the chimney. Photo: Reuters

Thus, the name of the new pontiff will soon be announced, and the Pope himself will greet the faithful from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. This will happen after he spends some time in the Room of Tears and puts on the traditional papal vestments.

It is worth noting that during the previous conclave in 2013, Pope Francis was elected on the evening of the second day. It took five rounds of voting for the cardinals to do so.

It should be noted that during the first day of the conclave, black smoke came out of the chimney — the cardinals were unable to elect the Pope in the first rounds of voting.

