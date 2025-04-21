Pope Francis dies of a cerebral stroke — Reuters

The Pope has died. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, April 21, Pope Francis died. It became known that his death was caused by a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli.

Advertisement

The cause of the Pope's death is known

It is noted that a cerebral (brain) stroke led to coma and irreversible heart failure.

The medical document states that Pope Francis suffered from a previous episode of acute respiratory failure due to bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, hypertension, and type II diabetes.

Death was confirmed by an electrocardiogram.

Also, the Pope will be buried not in the Vatican, as is usually the case, but in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

As a reminder, Zelensky mourns Pope Francis, saying "he knew how to give hope".