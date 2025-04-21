Pope Francis’s passing — Zelensky mourns, saying "he knew how to give hope"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Monday, April 21, millions of people around the world mourned the tragic news of the death of Pope Francis. His life was dedicated to God, people and the Church.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Zelensky's reaction to the death of the pontiff

Zelensky emphasized that Pope Francis was a spiritual guide for millions of people, knew how to give hope, support through prayer and help maintain unity.

"He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity," the President noted.

The Head of State added that the pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine and supported the Ukrainian people.

"He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!", Zelensky summarized.

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.



He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

