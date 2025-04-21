Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine — details

The President of the United States Donald Trump, and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The Wall Street Journal publication has revealed the details of the plan of US leader Donald Trump to end the full-scale war in Ukraine. Thus, the United States is waiting for a response from the Ukrainian side, in particular, regarding the recognition of the temporarily occupied Crimea as Russian and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

What Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine contains — details

According to the WSJ, Ukraine is under pressure this week to respond to a series of far-reaching ideas from the Trump administration on how to end the war in Ukraine, including potential US recognition of Russia's 2014 occupation of Crimea and Kyiv's refusal to join NATO.

According to Western officials, these ideas were outlined in the confidential document presented by senior Trump administration officials to their Ukrainian counterparts in Paris. They were also shared with high-ranking European officials.

The United States is now awaiting a response from Ukraine. This response is expected to come during the meeting of US, Ukrainian, and European officials in London this week. If there is a convergence between the US, European, and Ukrainian positions, the proposals could be sent to Moscow.

US pressure on Ukraine and Trump's proposals

In order to put pressure on Ukraine and Russia, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the administration may suspend its negotiation efforts if no progress is made on key issues in the next few weeks.

The WSJ noted that the US diplomatic pressure is aimed at preparing the ground for a ceasefire along the current battle lines and a settlement of the war in Ukraine.

However, accepting some of the Trump administration's ideas may prove difficult for Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to accept that Russia has a legitimate claim to any part of its territory.

Recently, the senior U.S. State Department official described the ideas presented to Ukrainians as options that Kyiv should weigh, rather than "take or refuse". The official said that the "list of potential options" was provided "for discussion and feedback".

The WSJ noted that US recognition of Russia's 2014 seizure of the Crimean peninsula would undo more than a decade of US policy by presidential administrations, both Democratic and Republican.

According to Western officials, another US idea is to designate the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a neutral territory that could be under US control.

The WSJ suggests that ZNPP is likely to supply electricity to both Ukrainian territory and the occupied regions that Russia seized after the 2022 invasion.

