The US would withdraw from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has named the condition under which the country will refuse to participate in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, this will happen if one of the parties obstructs peace.

Donald Trump said this during a conversation with journalists on Friday, April 18.

Advertisement

The US may refuse to participate in the negotiations

"Now if, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult. We’re just going to say, ‘You’re foolish, You’re fools, you’re horrible people,’ and we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that," Trump said.

According to him, the US wants the war in Ukraine to end.

Trump says that it will be clear within a few days whether a peace deal can be reached.

"2,500 people die in combat a week. We want to save lives," he said.

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Defense Minster Umerov reported on what was discussed in Paris: the Ukrainian side reaffirmed its readiness to end the war as soon as possible and its support for the initiative of a complete ceasefire.