Negotiations in Paris concluded — Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov revealed the agenda discussed

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

At the talks in Paris, the Ukrainian side reaffirmed its readiness to end the war as soon as possible and its support for the initiative of a complete ceasefire. They also discussed the return of children forcibly displaced to Russia.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Telegram on Friday, April 18.

Details of the talks in Paris

Umerov noted that the Ukrainian delegation had held important talks with representatives of the United States and the countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing. Together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, he held a series of meetings, including bilateral talks with the American delegation. The delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Special Representatives of the President of the United States Steven Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed joint efforts to achieve peace. We confirmed that Ukraine wants the war to end as soon as possible and continues to support the initiative of a complete ceasefire — this is the proposal of the United States that we agreed to on March 11 in Jeddah," the message reads.

Talks in Paris. Photo: Rustem Umerov

According to the defense minister, the delegations agreed that the first step towards sustainable peace should be a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"We discussed the practical aspects of this stage," the defense minister stressed.

Umerov added that the talks also touched upon the return of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to Russia.

"The Ukrainian side also emphasized the importance of returning Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia, as well as the release of prisoners of war and civilian hostages," the minister concluded.

We also wrote that Paris discussed the possibility of declaring a general truce as early as April 20.

As a reminder, Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals in the near future. This will happen next Thursday, April 24.