Talks in Paris — The possibility of declaring a general truce is on the agenda

The Presidents of France and Ukraine. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Paris is discussing the possibility of declaring a general truce. This should happen on April 20.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram on Thursday, April 17.

What is known about the plans to declare a general truce

"In Paris, they are discussing the possibility of declaring a general truce on April 20," Honcharenko wrote.

He did not provide any further details.

As a reminder, on April 17, the Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with colleagues from the UK, Germany, and France to discuss ending the war.

Also, the first details of peace negotiations in Paris were disclosed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on April 17.