Ukraine-US agreement on minerals — The date is set

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals in the near future. This will happen next Thursday, April 24.

This was announced by Donald Trump at a joint briefing with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, April 17.

Ukraine-US agreement on minerals

"Well, we have a minerals deal which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday, next Thursday, soon," Trump said.

On April 17, Maloney arrived at the White House for a visit. She was personally greeted by Donald Trump, and they went to the Oval Office. The leaders will discuss mutual duties between the US and the EU.

Also, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the United States and Ukraine have a common interest in returning Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukrainian control.

As a reminder, Paris is discussing the possibility of declaring a general truce. This should happen on April 20.