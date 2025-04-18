Peace talks — Vance announced progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance. Photo: Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that over the past 24 hours, "there has been progress" in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, America is positive about the end of the conflict.

J.D. Vance said this during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Progress in peace talks

Vance said the US is optimistic about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"I want to update the prime minister on some of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and also some of the things that have happened even the past 24 hours. We think we have some interesting things to report on, of course in private. So the negotiations I won't prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war this very brutal war to a close," the vice president said.

As a reminder, on April 17, Paris discussed the possibility of declaring a truce. It is scheduled for April 20.

As a reminder, Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals in the near future. This will happen next Thursday, April 24.