Why Vatican meeting became a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Zelensky

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky talk at the Vatican. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, commented on the sharp change in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric on Ukraine following his unexpected meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican. According to Yermak, the brief conversation between the two leaders had a much greater impact than it seemed.

Yermak discussed this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Advertisement

Why Trump "warmed up" to Ukraine after his dialogue with Zelensky in the Vatican

Yermak said that originally, the presidents were supposed to talk after the mass. However, the meeting ended up taking place earlier, one-on-one, without delegations. This, according to him, was the decisive moment.

He stressed that such conversations can change the course of events because leaders can truly "feel each other" in a private dialogue.

"I believed from the beginning that changes in the relationship would happen after the presidents could speak face-to-face. Truly face-to-face. I didn't hear the conversation. I only know what the President told me afterward. It was a meeting they agreed would mostly remain between them. I think they understood each other and felt the honesty of intent. The sincerity of our President in his fight, in Ukraine's fight, in the desire to end this war with a just peace, that's what underpins the struggle of the Ukrainian nation," Andriy Yermak said.

According to him, the presidents were able to assess each other's sincerity during this meeting. Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to ensure the United States was prepared to help end the war. In turn, Donald Trump saw the Ukrainian leader's determination and openness regarding a just peace.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States is working with its European partners on a proposal for a 30-day cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. Otherwise, sanctions could be imposed.

Also, the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Ukraine could continue to rely on the Federal Republic of Germany in the fight against Russian aggression.

Advertisement