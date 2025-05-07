Merz speaks on security guarantees for Ukraine

The Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

The new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated on Wednesday, May 7, that he plans to visit Ukraine shortly. According to him, the details of the visit are currently being agreed upon.

He said it during the Joint Press Conference with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

Merz's visit to Ukraine

"I do plan to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. The details of this visit are being agreed upon. Until there is a lasting ceasefire and an agreement with Russia, we cannot disclose the scope of security guarantees for Ukraine because we do not know the conditions yet," Merz said.

He emphasized that Ukraine can continue to count on Germany and France in the fight against Russian aggression. The Chancellor of Germany also noted that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, "has full support" for ending the war and killing in Ukraine.

"We will work closely with the United States, Ukraine, and European partners to achieve a just and lasting peace. I am very pleased that together we can make this happen," he noted.

Merz added that as soon as a ceasefire is agreed, Germany is ready to participate in its monitoring under the leadership of the United States. Together with its partners, it is also planned to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and ensure its ability to defend itself against aggression now and in the future.

Earlier, Merz said that it would be impossible to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine without the United States.

And the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, stated that Russia's demands regarding the ceasefire are "excessive".