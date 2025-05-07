Ceasefire in Ukraine — Vance speaks out on Russia's demands

Vice President of the United States JD Vance. Photo: Reuters

The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, has made the new statement regarding the establishment of peace in Ukraine. In his opinion, Russia is making excessive demands for a ceasefire.

He stated it in the interview during the Munich Security Conference.

The ceasefire in Ukraine

"I wouldn't say that the Russians don't want to resolve this situation, but rather that they are now putting forward certain conditions and expecting concessions to end the conflict," Vance noted.

He noted that the United States Administration believes that Russia's demands are excessive.

At the same time, the Vice President believes it is absurd that Ukraine and Russia are not engaged in direct negotiations. Vance added that there is currently a "gap" between the positions of the parties.

As a reminder, the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, believes that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved without the participation of the United States.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he and his advisers had had several useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine in recent days, but did not go into details.