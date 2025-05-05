Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he and his advisers had had several useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine in recent days. He did not go into details.

He told reporters about this upon his return to the White House, according to Reuters.

What did Trump tell reporters?

In particular, the Head of the White House was asked if he planned to meet with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, in Saudi Arabia when he travels there later this month. In response, Trump said that he had not thought about it, but added that "we've had some very good discussions" about Russia and Ukraine in recent days.

"There's a lot of hatred there," he also said.

As a reminder, Trump stated that if it were not for him, Putin would want to take over the whole of Ukraine.

Also, Trump recently stated that it was easier to negotiate with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, than with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.