Trump: Putin is easier to deal with than Zelensky

Trump says Putin easier to deal with than Zelensky

29 April 2025 21:23
Vasylii Naumov - editor
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is easier than with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Kyiv of being unwilling to compromise.

Trump made the comments during an interview with American host Glenn Beck.

Trump on Putin and Zelensky

In the interview, Trump accused Zelensky of refusing to compromise, despite Ukraine's weakened position in the war.

"Russia has many soldiers and a large army. When Zelensky was in the Oval Office, I talked about ending it. But he kept shouting about postwar security. He keeps asking for more and more — but he has no cards," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Putin is willing to negotiate a peace deal, allegedly due to Trump's influence.

"Putin wouldn’t do this for anyone else but me. I think he was ready to go all the way. But now he’s willing to make a deal. So far, he's easier to deal with than Zelensky," Trump emphasized.

The American president once again called the full-scale war in Ukraine "Biden’s war," stating that he personally wants to end it.

"I always say — it's Biden’s war, not mine. I'm just trying to end it. And I really am ending it — yes, for money, but not just for that. I want to end it because 5,000 people are dying every week. Young soldiers are dying — Russians and Ukrainians. But in the end, Russia has a huge army and large manpower reserves," Trump concluded.

Earlier, we reported that Donald Trump is calling for at least a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, while the Kremlin has proposed a short truce from May 8 to 10.

