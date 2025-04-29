Trump administration says Ukraine needs a comprehensive ceasefire

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Photo: Reuters

Keith Kellogg, special representative for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President Donald Trump, has said that Trump wants a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine — one that should last for at least 30 days.

Kellogg made the statement during an interview with Fox News.

Advertisement

Ukraine ceasefire proposal

According to Kellogg, a 30-day ceasefire could open the door to an extension if conditions allow.

"If you look at what the Ukrainians are willing to do, it’s now up to the Russians, up to Putin," he said. "OK, we’ve got one side — now it’s time for the other to step up. And I think we’re close."

Earlier, the Kremlin proposed a three-day ceasefire around May 9.

However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has already warned that the Kremlin is likely to exploit any ceasefire for its own strategic purposes, rather than treating it as a step toward genuine peace.