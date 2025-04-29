Trump's impeachment — the scandal's details and who initiated it

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Articles on the impeachment of President Donald Trump have been introduced in the United States House of Representatives. The congressmen believe that he is "not fighting for America" and "endangering democracy".

It was reported by the Congressman from Michigan, Shri Thanedar, on X (Twitter).

Trump's impeachment

"I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not "fighting for America." He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy," Thanedar wrote.

He clarified that he had filed seven articles of impeachment accusing Trump of a number of serious violations, including:

The deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcíа, who was mistakenly sent to El Salvador and imprisoned there;

The reduction of funding for government agencies by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) without congressional approval;

The tariff policy that has had a negative impact on the international economy;

Abuse of power.

"Article 7 — tyrannical outreach. Finally and most importantly, he (Trump — Ed.) is attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency", Shri Thanedar noted.

The Congressman clarified that in the United States, the country is ruled by Presidents, not Kings.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment is the procedure for bringing senior government officials to trial. The result of this procedure is usually the early termination of the powers of the president or other official and their removal from office.

Different countries define the impeachment procedure in different ways. However, in all democracies, it is a way of controlling the government of a country and is necessary to maintain the stability of the social and constitutional order. Impeachment is also a means of preventing authoritarianism and a mechanism for guaranteeing national security.

