Trump meets with Norway's prime minister to talk about Ukraine

Donald Trump and Jonas Har Stare at the White House. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will stop attacks on Ukraine. He emphasized that he trusts the Kremlin leader.

This was reported by Forbes Breaking News channel.

Advertisement

Trump's statement

On April 24, Donald Trump met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House.

During this meeting, journalists asked the US president if the Russian dictator would hear his calls to stop shelling Ukraine.

"I do, yes" Trump said in response.

In addition, he emphasized that he has a "deadline for a deal between Russia and Ukraine" and that they should sit down at the negotiating table in the near future.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, rescuers have unblocked two more bodies from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building hit by a Russian missile on the night of April 24. The death toll now stands at 12.

In addition, US President Donald Trump called the Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24 "not necessary" and "bad timing". He also called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop.