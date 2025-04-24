Kyiv shelling on April 24 — Trump addressed Putin

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump called the Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24 "not necessary" and "bad timing". He also called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop.

The head of the White House published his statement on TruthSocial.

Trump's reaction to the shelling of Kyiv

Trump emphasized that the nighttime Russian missile attack on Kyiv was unjustified.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing," the statement said.

The American leader also called on Putin to stop and conclude a peace agreement

"Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!" Trump wrote.

As a reminder, Friday, April 25, was declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian shelling that resulted in at least nine deaths.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the massive missile attack by Russia on the night of April 24. He addressed partners and announced the cancellation of his planned visit to RSA.