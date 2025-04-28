Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised the American media. He accused them of distorting information.

The American leader wrote about it on his Truth Social page on Monday, April 28.

Advertisement

Trump stated about the absence of a free and fair media in the United States

Trump said that the country no longer seems to have a free and honest media.

"We have a media that writes bad stories and cheats in a big way when it comes to opinion polls. It is compromised and corrupt. It's sad!" Trump wrote.

As a reminder, Trump expressed hope that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would stop attacks on Ukraine.

Trump also reacted to the Russian attack on Kyiv and called on Putin to stop.