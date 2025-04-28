Kremlin announces ceasefire from May 8 to 11 to celebrate 80th anniversary of Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a temporary ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations. According to the official statement, the ceasefire is set to take effect from midnight on May 8 and will last until midnight on May 11.

The announcement was reported by Russian state media.

Russian outlets report that President Vladimir Putin has approved a front-line ceasefire spanning three days, coinciding with Victory Day festivities and the annual military parade.

"The Russian Federation believes that the Ukrainian side should join the ceasefire in honor of Victory Day," the Kremlin press service stated.

The Kremlin's press service. Photo: screenshot

The Kremlin also warned of potential military action if Ukrainian forces "violate" the ceasefire.

"The Russian Armed Forces will deliver an appropriate and effective response should the Ukrainian side breach the ceasefire during the 80th anniversary celebrations," the statement said.

Additionally, the Kremlin reiterated its claim that Russia is ready to engage in peace talks without preconditions to resolve what it continues to describe as the "Ukrainian crisis."

