Russians attack Pavlohrad, Ukraine — Father and daughter killed in their apartment

Consequences of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Photo: SES/Telegram

On Friday, April 25, Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, with a drone. As a result of an attack on a residential building, a father and a daughter burned to death in an apartment.

This was reported by Suspilne on Telegram.

Advertisement

Attack on Pavlohrad on April 25 — father and daughter killed

Damaged building in Pavlograd due to Russian attack on April 25. Photo: Serhii Lysak/ Telegram

A local resident said that as a result of the attack by the occupiers on Pavlohrad on April 25, a father and his daughter burned to death in their apartment. According to her, they were IDPs.

"The apartment burned down. The girl, oh my God, my dear, burned to death... They are IDPs," said Valentina, a resident of the damaged house. She noted that the girl's father also died.

Damaged building in Pavlograd due to Russian attack on April 25. Photo: Serhii Lysak/ Telegram

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, as of 11:26 a.m., 14 people were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad. Among them are three children. In addition to teenagers aged 15 and 17, there is a 6-year-old boy.

Five victims remain in hospital, three of them in serious condition.

In addition to the five-story building, the city's infrastructure was damaged and a social institution was partially destroyed. Several cars were also burned.

As a reminder, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. The attack killed 12 people.

At the same time, Donald Trump expressed confidence that Putin would stop attacks on Ukraine.