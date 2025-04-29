100 days into Trump's second term — what his decisions are supported in the United States

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The United States of America and, let's be honest, the world have lived through the first 100 days of Donald Trump's Presidency. By all accounts, it was not the easiest task, but it was managed.

In the United States, polls are now actively being conducted on how Americans feel about Trump's first 100 days. The general trends are not very encouraging for the current President, as CNN reports that his rating after 100 days in office is lower than that of any President of the United States in the last 70 years.

Advertisement

But, as is usually the case, there are nuances. Let's talk about them in more detail.

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

What's happening with Trump's rating now?

Here we quote the same CNN, which notes that Trump's approval rating for the first 100 days of his Presidency is 41%.

In particular, his support has fallen by four points since March and by 7 points since February. Only 22% say they strongly approve of Trump's work, while 45% of respondents strongly disapprove.

Partisan views of Trump remain polarised: 86% of Republicans approve of his job performance and 93% of Democrats disapprove. Among independent voters, his rating has fallen to 31%.

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

What Americans strongly dislike about Trump's work

Strangely enough (although, in principle, why should it be surprising), the topic of tariffs is the most troublesome. Approval on this issue has fallen by four points to 35%.

Trump's overall handling of the economy fell by 5 points to a career low of 39%.

Only about half (52%), according to CNN, are confident in Trump's ability to handle the economy, down 13 points from the December poll.

Trump also lost ground in the ratings of approval of the federal government's leadership (42%, down 6 points since March). Only 46% of respondents are confident that he can appoint the best people to positions (down 8 points since December).

Trump's foreign policy, in particular his friendlier stance towards Russia in its war with Ukraine, is disapproved of by 60% of respondents.

CBC News gives slightly different figures. In particular, regarding the state of the economy, where 53% of respondents believe that the situation has become worse.

Support for the "tariff war" has decreased to 41% (in November 2024, 52% of respondents supported such steps).

Overall, this poll also shows a downward trend in support for Trump on most issues.

The President of the United States Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

What Americans like about Trump's work

There is still the fight against illegal migration. Although the same CNN notes that American support for this issue has wavered as well: 45% now, which is 6 points less than in March.

Nevertheless, 53% of respondents are still confident that Trump will be able to cope with this problem.

"Those judging Mr. Trump on immigration heavily approve of his overall job performance, while those judging him on the economy disapprove in large numbers," CBS News summarises.

CNN adds that the President of the United States receives positive marks for his work on LGBT issues. Overall, 51% approve of his handling of the issue, including 90% of Republicans, 48% of independents, and 16% of Democrats.

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

As a reminder, the Congress initiated the impeachment of Donald Trump. According to Congressman Shri Thanedar, the President is "not fighting for America" and "endangering democracy".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself criticised the American media. He accused them of distorting information.