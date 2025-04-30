Trump states that Putin wants to make peace

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to stop the Russian war in Ukraine, despite the recent attacks. He also believes that if it were not for him, the Kremlin leader would want to take over the whole of Ukraine.

Trump said it in the interview with ABC News, and Reuters also quoted him.

Advertisement

Trump's opinion of Putin regarding the war in Ukraine

The ABC host asked the President of the United States whether Putin wanted to make peace, and the American leader replied as follows:

"I think he does. If it weren't for me, I think he'd want to take over the whole country. I will tell you, I was not happy when I saw Putin shooting missiles into a few towns and cities," Trump said.

As a reminder, yesterday, the President of the United States stated that it was easier to negotiate with Putin than with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. He added that Kyiv does not want to compromise.

Earlier, we told you about Trump's steps that Americans still support, despite the falling rating of Trump.