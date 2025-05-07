US involvement in ending the war in Ukraine — Mertz expressed his opinion

The Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, May 7, the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that it would not be possible to end the war in Ukraine without the United States. He expressed this opinion during the Joint Press Conference with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

DW writes about it.

Ending the war in Ukraine

"We cannot end this war in Ukraine without further involvement of the United States of America, it is not something that Europeans can replace," Merz said.

He believes that the involvement of the United States will also require any ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to the Chancellor, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to contribute, but there is a realisation that "the Americans will continue to be needed".

"We want the Americans to remain engaged and to fulfil their responsibilities within NATO, but also with regard to Ukraine," Merz emphasized.

He hopes that a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine will be agreed upon in the near future. Macron, on the other hand, said he doubted the "seriousness" of the intentions of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to ensure a lasting peace.

As a reminder, Merz was elected as the Chancellor of Germany at the second attempt. He received 325 votes.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, congratulated the new Head of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and wished him success in the position.