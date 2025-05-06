Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as the Chancellor of Germany. He wished him success on his way.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on the social network X.

Zelensky congratulated Merz

The Head of State noted that Ukraine was deeply grateful for the support of Germany and its people. According to him, the assistance saved thousands of Ukrainian lives.

"We sincerely hope that Germany will grow even stronger and that we'll see more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs. This is especially important with the future of Europe at stake — and it will depend on our unity," Zelensky noted.

Zelensky's post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, on May 6, Merz was elected as the new Chancellor of Germany at the second attempt. He was supported by 325 members of the Bundestag.

In the first vote, Merz did not receive the required number of votes, which was a unique case in the country's history.