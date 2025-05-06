Friedrich Merz fails in first chancellor vote — what went wrong?

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz. Photo: REUTERS/Eva Manez

Friedrich Merz, the candidate for German chancellor, failed to secure enough votes in the first round of voting in the Bundestag. A second vote may take place within the next two weeks, potentially with a different candidate.

This was reported by German outlet Tagesschau.

Advertisement

Merz falls short in chancellor vote

Today, the Bundestag rejected Friedrich Merz’s bid for chancellor. He received only 310 votes — short of the 316 needed for a majority, despite the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition holding 328 seats in parliament.

This marks an unprecedented event in modern German history. A second round of voting may occur within two weeks, possibly featuring a new candidate. If no chancellor is elected again, a third vote will be held, where only a simple majority of those present is required.

As a reminder, Germany held parliamentary elections in February. The opposition conservative bloc CDU/CSU, led by Merz, won 28.52% of the vote.

Also we reported that Ukraine received new military aid from Germany in April.