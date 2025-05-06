Friedrich Merz fails in first chancellor vote — what went wrong?

Merz fails to win enough votes to become German chancellor
Friedrich Merz, the candidate for German chancellor, failed to secure enough votes in the first round of voting in the Bundestag. A second vote may take place within the next two weeks, potentially with a different candidate.
Merz falls short in chancellor vote
Today, the Bundestag rejected Friedrich Merz’s bid for chancellor. He received only 310 votes — short of the 316 needed for a majority, despite the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition holding 328 seats in parliament.
This marks an unprecedented event in modern German history. A second round of voting may occur within two weeks, possibly featuring a new candidate. If no chancellor is elected again, a third vote will be held, where only a simple majority of those present is required.
As a reminder, Germany held parliamentary elections in February. The opposition conservative bloc CDU/CSU, led by Merz, won 28.52% of the vote.
