German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine has received new military aid from Germany. In particular, we are talking about six armored repair and recovery vehicles Bergerpanzer 2.

This was reported by the press service of the German government on Thursday, April 17.

Advertisement

New military aid from Germany

It is known that Kyiv has received four Kinetic Defense Vehicles, which protect against drones. Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine would receive a modification equipped with a 7.62×51 mm M134D machine gun.

In terms of equipment, Germany handed over three 155-mm Zuzana self-propelled artillery systems, four WiSENT 1 demining vehicles, 66 MRAP FFG armored vehicles, and three vehicles for border guards. In addition, Ukraine has received ten Sonobot 5 surface drones, 70 Vector reconnaissance UAVs and 150 HF-1 attack drones.

The aid package also includes:

missiles for the IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems;

917 RGW 90 AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS;

3,769 G3 rifles;

800 MK 556 assault rifles;

27,000 155-mm artillery rounds;

38,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard;

BCs for Leopard 2 tanks;

1,000 122-mm shells.

41 ground radars;

two mine plows;

92 infrared binoculars

187 laser rangefinders;

150,000 turnstiles;

1,300 sleeping bags;

55 underwater scooters;

spare parts for the Bergerpanzer 2.

As a reminder, on April 17, the Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with colleagues from the UK, Germany, and France to discuss ending the war.

On April 14, Germany commemorated the victims of the Russian shelling of Sumy on Palm Sunday.