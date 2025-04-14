In Germany, activists held a memorial event in honor of those killed in Sumy

A commemoration event in Germany. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On the afternoon of Monday, April 14, a memorial rally was held in Germany. Dozens of activists gathered to honor the victims of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Sumy.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

A campaign to honor the memory

Activists gather in front of the Cologne Cathedral to honor of those killed in Sumy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The memorial event was held in front of the Cologne Cathedral. The protesters called on politicians in Berlin and Brussels, as well as NATO, to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian aggression and to increase military support for Ukraine.

Memorial event to honor of those killed in Sumy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Earlier today, it was reported that as a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy on Sunday, April 13, the death toll has risen again. Thus, there are 35 civilians who died as a result of the Russian attack.

Also, Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, called on the American leader to provide Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems. He noted that he had previously been "brainwashed by fake news".