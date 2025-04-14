Trump's spiritual advisor Burns calls for assistance to Ukraine

Pastor Mark Burns. Photo: Newsweek

Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, called on the American leader to provide Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems. He noted that he had previously been "brainwashed by fake news".

Burns said this in an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

Burns changes position on Ukraine

After his visit to Ukraine, Burns abruptly changed his position on military aid, calling on Trump to provide more fighter jets, air defense systems, and tanks. He explained that he had previously been "brainwashed" by the media.

"I was wrong, I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America first. And when you see the atrocities, at the hands of Russians — that is pure evil. Politics goes out of the window," he said.

He explained that the news was about Ukraine's alleged hatred of churches and clergy and their "deliberate destruction". According to Burns, he was among the greatest spiritual leaders in one room in Kyiv and they all have the right to practice their faith in Ukraine.

"I can tell you the spirit of Ukraine is not broken. It is very much alive and is very much ready to defend its homeland. But more importantly than ammo, they want peace," Burns said.

At the same time, Trump's spiritual advisor called Russian President Vladimir Putin "pure evil".

"When you're on the ground in Ukraine, and you're seeing the devastation, and you're seeing the tears, and you're seeing the soldiers who are on the ground, they don't want money from America — they want ammunition. They need the tools to protect their homeland. They were invaded," Burns added.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine — the end of April this year.

Previously, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced new military aid for Ukraine. The package will include, among other things, shells for the military.