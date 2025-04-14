Russian strike on Sumy, on April 13 — Death toll rises to 35 people

Rescuers at the site of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy on Sunday, April 13, the death toll has risen again. Thus, we already know about 35 civilians who died as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Monday, April 14.

Russia's missile attack on Sumy — the death toll has risen

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, 35 people died as a result of a missile attack on the center of Sumy on April 13, 2025. Among them were an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man.

In total, as of the time of publication, 117 people were injured, including 15 children.

The aftermath of the Russian ballistic strike on Sumy, April 13. Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

