Parliamentary elections were held in Germany on Sunday, February 23. Opposition conservative leader Friedrich Merz won the vote with 28.52% of the vote for his CDU/CSU bloc.

Election results

Thus, according to the vote count, Merz’s bloc will receive 208 seats in the Bundestag.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also had a shocking success with 150 seats and 20.8% of the vote. Olaf Scholz’s Socialists are in third place with 120 seats and 16.41% of the vote.

What is known about Friedrich Merz

Merz is the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. He is known for his support of Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

Merz emphasizes the need to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the right to choose its own international development path.

In autumn 2024, he called on current Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with TAURUS cruise missiles to strengthen its defence capabilities, and in early February this year, he emphasized the importance of a quick end to the war and continued military support for Ukraine.

He also commented on recent statements by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. In his opinion, these statements reflect the Russian narrative and replace the concepts of aggressor and victim.

In addition, it became known that the Social Democratic Party of Germany has officially nominated Olaf Scholz as its candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming federal elections. Party leaders note his experience and determination.