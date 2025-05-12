The conversation between Zelensky and Erdoğan on May 12 — details

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss key details of the upcoming meeting in Istanbul. According to the Ukrainian leader, this meeting could be an important step towards ending the war.

Zelensky said it on X on Monday, May 12.

Everything we know about the conversation between Zelensky and Erdoğan

The Ukrainian leader thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level. The two presidents expressed a common vision of the need for a ceasefire.

Zelensky also emphasized the need to involve international partners in monitoring the ceasefire.

"We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue working together to secure long-term guarantees of security. We will remain in constant contact with the United States," he added.

As a result of the conversation, the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey agreed to continue close cooperation to ensure peace.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he was considering a trip to Istanbul on May 15 for talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine supported Donald Trump's participation in the talks and believes that it can be useful.

