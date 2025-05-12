Trump's presence at the Istanbul talks — Zelensky's reaction

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, supported the presence of the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, at the talks with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul on May 15. He believes that this can change a lot.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on X on May 12.

Trump's presence at the Istanbul talks

"I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words. I supported his idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire — long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end," it is said in the statement.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that he supported the American leader's idea of direct talks with Putin. The President of Ukraine said openly that he was ready for the meeting, would be in Turkey, and hoped that the Russians would not avoid this face-to-face dialogue.

The Head of State noted that Trump's presence at this meeting was a good idea that could change a lot.

"President Erdoğan can indeed host highest-level meeting. Thank you to everyone who is helping," Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude.

As a reminder, Trump named the condition under which he might fly to Istanbul for the Zelensky-Putin meeting.

Also, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, commented on the sharp change in the President of the United States Donald Trump's rhetoric on Ukraine following his unexpected meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican. According to Yermak, the brief conversation between the two leaders had a much greater impact than it seemed.

