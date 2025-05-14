Ukraine is ready for any format of dialogue — Yermak names a condition

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Volodymyr Zelensky would go to Turkey even if the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, refused to have a meeting. In his opinion, it would send a clear signal to the whole world.

Yermak said it in his interview with the French publication Le Monde.

Ukraine's conditions for negotiations

According to Yermak, if Putin refuses to have direct contact with Zelensky in Turkey, it will send a clear signal to the world that Moscow does not want peace and is not ready for serious negotiations.

The Head of the Office of the President stated that Ukraine is ready for any format of dialogue, but there is a condition — a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"We are not afraid of it, because it is Ukraine that has already demonstrated openness and honesty. Now it's up to Russia," he noted.

Yermak expressed hope that the United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, would maintain its role in the process. He thanked Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for understanding that a ceasefire is a logical step, and expressed gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his clear message: if Putin does not want peace, Ukraine will get more than it can imagine.

Sanctions against Russia

Yermak emphasized that if Putin does not come to the talks, it is the moment for action. He is convinced that the package from the United States Senator Lindsey Graham and new sanctions from the European Union should hit Russia's energy and finance sectors.

"30 days of silence is not a military advantage, but an opportunity to start the process: delegations, monitoring, transparency. And it is the United States that has the potential to implement it," he added.

Air Defense Systems and NATO Accession

Discussions with Europe on the purchase of Air Defense Systems are also ongoing, as part of the agreements and security guarantees.

"But the most important thing is our ultimate place in NATO. Without this, there will be no real guarantees. And we will never allow Russia to have a veto over our future," the Head of the Office of the President concluded.

As a reminder, Zelensky stated that it is impossible to predict when the Russian-Ukrainian war will end.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he plans to discuss with Putin a complete ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of POWs under the "all for all" formula.