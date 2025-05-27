Putin is playing with fire — Trump threatens Putin

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is playing with fire. Many terrible things could have happened to Russia.

US President Donald Trump stated this on Truth Social on Tuesday, May 27.

Threats to Putin

Trump emphasized the key role he played in preventing catastrophic consequences for Russia.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" the US President wrote.

The American leader added that the Kremlin leader is "playing with fire", highlighting the unpredictable consequences of Moscow's current policy. Trump made this statement amid a discussion of possible scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine and conditions that Russia might accept.

