DPRK strongly criticised the United States' Golden Dome project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: KCNA

North Korea has strongly condemned the United States' Golden Dome missile defense shield project, calling it a scenario for a space nuclear war. This position was voiced by the Institute for American Studies of the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was reported by Reuters, quoting the DPRK KCNA state news agency.

Advertisement

The DPRK believes that the United States' "Golden Dome" will cause a nuclear war

It is said in the statement that Washington's initiative is a "very dangerous threatening one", and the plan itself is seen as a "manifestation of imperial arrogance and aggression". North Korean diplomats are convinced that the deployment of such a system is not a defensive strategy, but a step towards confrontation with the main geopolitical rivals of the United States.

"The Golden Dome plan "is a typical product of "America first", the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice, and is an outer space nuclear war scenario," it is said in the Institute's statement.

As a reminder, in April, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the beginning of the Golden Dome project, calling it "the most advanced defense system" to be implemented under the newly created programme.